Sahara/C24 : Guatemala Reiterates Support for Morocco's Autonomy Initiative, Territorial Integrity

Guatemala has reaffirmed, before the members of the UN C24 committee, its support for Morocco's autonomy initiative to bring an end to the regional dispute over the Sahara.

The autonomy plan is "a realistic, credible, and serious basis for reaching a negotiated solution among the parties, within the framework of respect for Morocco's territorial integrity and national sovereignty," Guatemala's permanent representative to the UN told the annual C24 meeting in New York.

He also reiterated his country's support for the Kingdom's efforts to reach a just and lasting political solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

Welcoming the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy for the Sahara to help the parties involved reach a mutually acceptable solution, the diplomat noted that resolving the dispute is necessary to ensure the integration of the Maghreb region.

(MAP 15.06.2023)