'Samir' File: Gov’t, Aware of Legal, Judicial Channels, Hopes for Solution ASAP - Minister

The government is aware of the legal and judicial channels to which the file of the company "Samir" is subject, hoping that this issue will be settled as soon as possible, government spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, stressed Thursday in Rabat.

Baitas, who was answering questions from journalists at a press briefing after the meeting of the Government Council, said that the government, which supports the revival of this important national facility, will do its utmost at the organizational and institutional level to achieve this goal and allow this company to contribute again to national production.

In the same vein, Baitas stressed the importance of the action taken by the government in favor of transport professionals, stating that to date, a sum of 5.2 billion dirhams has been paid to them.

This subsidy has not been granted to "owners of fleets of vehicles and companies, but has been granted to people who transport on behalf of third parties," he said, adding that these measures are aimed at maintaining control over prices of commodities and food.

MAP: 20 avril 2023