Saudi-African Economic Summit Opens in Riyadh, with Moroccan Participation

The Saudi-African Economic Summit opened on Friday in Riyadh, in the presence of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and leaders and heads of delegations from several African states.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI is represented at the summit by the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

The Moroccan delegation to this high-level meeting includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

The Moroccan delegation also includes Mustapha Mansouri, Morocco's Ambassador to Riyadh, Mohamed Arrouchi, Morocco's Ambassador-Permanent Representative to the African Union, and the Director of Mashreq, Gulf, Arab and Islamic Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Fouad Akhrif, the Director of Greater Maghreb and Arab Maghreb Union Affairs and the African Union, Hassan Boukili, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Morocco's missions in Cairo and Addis Ababa.

This summit aims to establish strategic cooperation between the Saudi and African parties in the economic and investment fields, to serve the common interests, development and stability of the countries of the Continent.

This high-level meeting also aims to define areas of cooperation and reach a common vision for moving forward in consolidating bilateral and multilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and African states.

MAP: 10 November 2023