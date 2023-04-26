Security Council: Islamic and Arab Groups at UN and NAM Commend HM the King's Efforts in Support of Palestinian cause

The Groups of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab States at the UN, as well as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), highlighted, Tuesday in New York, the tireless efforts made by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in His capacity as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for the Palestinian cause.

At a high-level Security Council debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian cause, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the UN body for the month of April, Mauritania's permanent representative to the United Nations highlighted, on behalf of the OIC, which brings together 55 UN member states, the sustained efforts of His Majesty the King to preserve the Islamic Holy sites in Al-Quds Asharif against attempts at Judaization.

The Mauritanian diplomat, whose country holds the presidency of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, also welcomed the concrete role played by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency in carrying out activities and development projects for the benefit of the inhabitants of the Holy City.

The representative of Lebanon, in her capacity as chairman of the Arab Group at the UN for the month of April, stressed the role of the Al-Quds Committee, chaired by His Majesty the King, in addition to the important action that this Committee under the OIC deploys on the ground, in favor of the Al Quds inhabitants, especially through the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency.

For her part, the representative of Azerbaijan praised, on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, the efforts of HM the King as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, while stressing the important role of the Al-Quds Appeal, signed by the Sovereign and His Holiness Pope Francis, during the latter's visit to Morocco in March 2019.

The Movement, which brings together 120 UN member states, also expressed its high appreciation of the Al-Quds Appeal which emphasizes the important role of the Holy City as a symbol of tolerance and mutual respect among the three monotheistic religions. It also noted that the Appeal stresses the need to preserve the specificities and character of Al-Quds as a city of peaceful coexistence.

The Ambassador Permanent Representative of Gabon to the UN and member of the Security Council, praised the role of HM the King, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in preserving the special status of the Holy City as a symbol of the common heritage of humanity and peaceful coexistence between the three monotheistic religions.

MAP: 26 avril 2023