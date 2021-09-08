Wednesday 8 September 2021
September 8 Elections: Turnout of 12% at 12 p.m. at National Level (Ministry of Interior)
The turnout in the elections of members of the House of Representatives, councils of municipalities and districts as well as regional councils reached 12% at 12:00 pm nationwide, announced the Ministry of Interior.
"According to the data from the various prefectures, provinces and district prefectures of the Kingdom, the voting operation is taking place under normal conditions, with a turnout of 12% at 12:00 pm at the national level," said the Ministry in a statement.
MAP 08 September 2021