September 8 Elections: Turnout of 12% at 12 p.m. at National Level (Ministry of Interior)

The turnout in the elections of members of the House of Representatives, councils of municipalities and districts as well as regional councils reached 12% at 12:00 pm nationwide, announced the Ministry of Interior.

"According to the data from the various prefectures, provinces and district prefectures of the Kingdom, the voting operation is taking place under normal conditions, with a turnout of 12% at 12:00 pm at the national level," said the Ministry in a statement.

MAP 08 September 2021