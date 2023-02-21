Ship Grounding off M'diq: Operation Under Way to Protect Coastline

The operation to protect the coastline against the risks of pollution continued, Sunday at the "Marina Smir", following the grounding the day before of a commercial vessel off the coast of the M'diq-Fnideq prefecture.

The continuous interventions, supported by all the necessary logistical means and technical equipment, aim to protect, proactively and urgently, the coastline of M'diq-Fnideq and the port of "Marina Smir" from the risks of environmental pollution, and to examine ways to successfully evacuate the ship from the port area.

Following the incident, a crisis unit was set up, bringing together the various parties involved.

The Wali of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region also chaired an extended meeting, in the presence of all relevant government departments and sectors, to implement all necessary measures to ensure the success of the planned interventions.

The local authorities had pointed out that a commercial vessel, from Uruguay and bound for Lebanon, ran aground on Saturday off the coast of Marina Samir in M'diq, noting that this incident would be due to an engine failure and adverse weather conditions.

As soon as they were informed of the incident, the authorities and the services concerned went to the scene, mobilizing the necessary human and logistical resources, which made it possible to rescue 8 crew members from the ship, while search efforts continued in order to find a missing person.

Intervention teams focused their efforts on securing and protecting the shoreline from pollution, in the face of a possible fuel leak from the ship's tank.

A military helicopter and all the necessary equipment were mobilized for this purpose.

MAP:20 February 2023