Skhirat Agreement, Key Framework to Achieve Stability in Libya (Libyan Official)

The political agreement signed in Skhirat to settle the Libyan crisis is a key framework to achieve the country’s stability, Libyan Foreign Affairs ministry's Business Management Director, Taher Salem Al Baour, said Wednesday in Marrakech.

The signing of this political agreement in Morocco, which laid the foundations for the political settlement of the Libyan crisis, confirms the kingdom’s role in supporting Libya’s stability, he told the press following his talks with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

“We are committed to this agreement and we welcome the Kingdom's role in supporting Libya’s stability so that it emerges from its political crisis,” he said.

Al Baour underlined that he discussed with Bourita the means to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various areas, welcoming the “historic” and “ancestral” bilateral relations.

MAP:21 December 2023