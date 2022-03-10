Skhirat Agreement Remains General Political framework for Resolution of Crisis in Libya (Arab League)

The Skhirat Agreement, signed by the Libyan parties in Morocco in 2015, remains the general political framework for the resolution of the crisis that has been raging in Libya for several years, said the Arab League Council, which met Wednesday in Cairo at the level of Foreign Ministers.

In a decision on the developments of the situation in Libya, the Ministerial Council expressed its support for the efforts of the United Nations to achieve a political settlement of the Libyan crisis, based on the Libyan Political Agreement signed in Skhirat, Morocco, as the general framework for a settlement of the crisis in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions and the conclusions of the Berlin Process and the Paris Summit.

The Council also reaffirmed its commitment to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya, rejecting any form of external interference and supporting the efforts of the Joint Military Commission 5 + 5 aiming at implementing the results of the Paris Summit and the Berlin Process as well as the Security Council resolutions concerning the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without exception and within a specific time frame.

Moreover, the Council of the Arab League welcomed the recent steps taken, including the ceasefire agreement, while stressing the importance of completing other measures such as the release of detainees, demining and the unification of security institutions to ensure political and security stability in the country.

Morocco was represented at this meeting by Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, and Ahmed Tazi, Moroccan ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

MAP 09 March 2022