Social Dialogue: Govt. Set to Reach Agreement with Unions (Govt. Spokesman)

Commissions tasked by the Head of Government to launch discussions on issues related to social dialogue with unions are endeavoring to reach an agreement which will be announced soon, Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, said Thursday in Rabat.

The April social dialogue round was an opportunity to examine a series of issues, namely pension reform and wage increase, as well as the organic law relating to the right to strike, Baitas underlined at a press briefing following the Government Council’s meeting.

In this regard, the minister recalled that the government has maintained the institutionalization of social dialogue through the organization of two rounds, in September and April.

The new round of social dialogue was launched on March 26 with a meeting between the Head of Government and a delegation from the Moroccan Labor Union, followed by a meeting with a delegation from the General Union of Morocco’s Workers and the Democratic Confederation of Labor, in addition to a delegation from the General Confederation of Moroccan Businesses.

MAP: 04 avril 2024