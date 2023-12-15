Spain Calls Top Diplomat's Visit to Morocco 'Fruitful'

Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation on Friday described Spanish top diplomat José Manuel Albares' visit to Morocco on Wednesday and Thursday as "fruitful."

"Two fruitful days of visit to Morocco by Minister Albares," wrote the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in a message posted on its X account, specifying that Madrid and Rabat reaffirmed their "strong ties of friendship, neighborliness, and cooperation" on this occasion.

In this context, the same source recalled that the Spanish Foreign Minister, during this first bilateral trip to a foreign country since the beginning of the new legislature, was received by Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, before holding talks with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates.

The Spanish Foreign Minister also had a meeting with Moroccan and Spanish economic actors and visited the Colegio Español de Rabat.

Albares' visit to Morocco is part of the strengthening of the constantly evolving strategic partnership between Morocco and Spain. It reinforces the breadth of friendship ties and the serenity and strength of the strategic relations between the two countries.

Moroccan-Spanish relations continue to evolve and enrich, thanks to the strong impetus given by His Majesty King Mohammed VI during his meeting with the Spanish Government President Pedro Sánchez, on April 7, 2022.

MAP: 15 December 2023