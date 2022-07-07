Spain's Position on Sahara 'Should Be Applauded' (Former Spanish Minister of Defense)

Former Spanish Defense Minister and ex-intelligence official, José Bono, has praised his country's position on the Moroccan Sahara issue, stressing the fundamental importance of preserving and promoting relations between Rabat and Madrid.



"The position of the Spanish government on the Sahara issue should be applauded," said Bono, who was speaking on the Spanish channel "La Sexta".



By considering the Moroccan autonomy initiative as the most serious, realistic and credible basis for resolving the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, the Spanish government "has acted correctly," said Bono, also a former president of the Congress of Deputies, noting that "the other parties have not presented anything to resolve this dispute".



The population of the Sahara "wants solutions, and these solutions do not come from the polisario or Algeria," he said.



Referring to relations between his country and Morocco, Bono pleaded for the preservation of ties for the interest of both countries. “Spain and Morocco, two neighboring countries, should have a very good relationship because we need each other," he said.



“Spain needs Morocco for essential reasons, especially in the fight against terrorism," concluded the former Spanish Minister of Defense.

MAP 07 July 2022



