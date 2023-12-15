Strategic Partnership Between Morocco and Spain Maintains Momentum Towards New Ambitious and Promising Cooperation Prospects

Morocco and Spain underlined, on Thursday in Rabat, that their bilateral partnership is maintaining its momentum and moving towards new ambitious and promising prospects for cooperation.

At a press briefing following their talks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares, affirmed that the partnership between the two countries continues to gain momentum and is progressing towards new ambition and promising prospects for cooperation, thanks to the impetus given by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, reiterating in particular the Royal Vision on the Atlantic seaboard, the expansion of Morocco's economic development and its positioning on the African market.

They emphasized that Rabat and Madrid remain committed to using their strategic partnership as an asset to move forward together on numerous innovative and renewed projects, to jointly overcome the many challenges that lie ahead, in the service of the aspirations of both countries and in favor of regional peace and stability.

The two ministers pointed out that this unique partnership will enable Morocco and Spain to further combine their efforts, in order to make a constructive contribution, in all fields, to the benefit of both countries and also to the Euro-Mediterranean area and Africa, as well as within the EU and UN and international organizations, in order to face the multiple current and future challenges.

Bourita and Albares expressed the two countries' fervent commitment to perpetuating their promising cooperation, by continuing to implement the elements of the roadmap resulting from the Joint Declaration of April 7, 2022, to examine ways of accelerating its implementation, and to identify new avenues for partnership to support the impetus given by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, during the Sovereign's meeting with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez.

On this occasion, Albares reaffirmed Spain's strong commitment to further consolidating the strategic partnership with Morocco, commending the promising partnership and the momentum of bilateral relations, thanks to the strong impetus given by the Sovereign during this meeting.

Albares' visit to Morocco comes at a time marked by a strong willingness of the two countries aimed at giving new dynamics to the existing partnership, in order to further elevate relations between the two Kingdoms in all areas of common interest.

MAP: 14 December 2023