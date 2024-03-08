Strengthening Capacities of National Experts: Morocco Calls for Additional Support for IAEA

Morocco's ambassador and permanent representative in Vienna, Azzeddine Farhane, has called for additional support for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with a view to continuing to strengthen the capacities of national experts in nuclear science, technology and applications.

“My country underlines the necessity to provide additional support to the Agency to continue strengthening the capacities of national experts in the field of Nuclear Science, Technology and Applications,” he said in his address to the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, held on March 4-8.

Speaking under agenda item 5 "Strengthening the Agency's activities related to nuclear science, technology and applications: Nuclear Technology Review 2024", the diplomat reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the IAEA's central role in providing technical assistance to Member States.

In this regard, he recalled, Morocco was able to develop, thanks to the cooperation with the IAEA and the partner Member States, a recognized capacity at both the regional and the international levels for training and education in different fields of nuclear applications, noting that the Kingdom hosts one of the seven IAEA-designated International Centres based on Research Reactor, certified to conduct «Education and Training» and «Hands-on Training».

“Morocco, committed to reinforce its partnership with the IAEA, continues to promote nuclear technology applications in Africa and devotes its regionally and internationally recognized training facilities to sharing knowledge and expertise with African Members States,” Farhane added.

The Kingdom of Morocco continued its actions to reinforce the principled commitment for an ambitious South-South cooperation with Africa to advance the peaceful uses of nuclear techniques in the continent over the course of the last year, he pointed out.

MAP: 08 March 2024