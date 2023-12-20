Sudanese FM Hails Robust Ties with Morocco

Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq commended, on Tuesday in Marrakech, the robust relationship between Morocco and Sudan.

Addressing a joint press conference with Moroccan peer Nasser Bourita, after their discussions ahead of the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, Al-Sadiq underscored the shared interest of both countries in Arab causes and their joint efforts to find solutions to Sudan's challenges.

Al-Sadiq briefed Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates on the situation in Sudan, particularly following attacks by a rebel group on state institutions. He conveyed his government's commitment to overcoming this situation through dialogue and regional mediations.

The Sudanese minister emphasized his positive welcoming of all Arab efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in his country.

MAP: 20 December 2023