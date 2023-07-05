Sultanate of Oman Expresses Support for Morocco's Territorial Integrity and Autonomy Initiative as Basis for Resolving Moroccan Sahara Issue

The Sultanate of Oman expressed, on Tuesday in Rabat, its support for the Kingdom's territorial integrity and the Moroccan autonomy plan, calling it a "serious, realistic and credible" initiative and a "basis for resolving the issue" of the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was expressed in a joint statement issued at the end of the 6th session of the Moroccan-Omani Joint Commission, co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi.

The Sultanate of Oman "reiterated its support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco" and affirmed, in this context, "its support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative as a basis for resolving this regional dispute".

The Omani side expressed its appreciation for "the wisdom of the Moroccan leadership in its commitment to a peaceful solution that serves security and stability in the Maghreb region".

The Sultanate of Oman hailed the pioneering role played by Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in strengthening regional and international security and stability, as well as the Sovereign's sustained efforts to consolidate the foundations of peace and development on the African continent, the statement added.

For its part, the Moroccan side hailed the distinguished role of the Sultanate of Oman, under the wise leadership of the Sultan of Oman, HM Haitham bin Tarik, in consolidating the foundations of peace and security in its regional and international environment.

The two sides also stressed the importance of joint Arab action, insisting on the right of Arab states to defend their integrity and sovereignty, to strengthen their security and stability through the promotion of the values of mutual assistance, solidarity and good neighborliness, and to refrain from any interference in the internal affairs of states and any threat to their territorial integrity.

The two parties called for a political solution to the crises in several brotherly Arab countries, so that they can preserve their territorial and national integrity, guarantee their security and stability, and meet their peoples' aspirations for development and freedom, in accordance with the relevant UN and international resolutions.

(MAP 04.07.2023)