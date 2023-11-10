Sustainable Development: Morocco Is 'Key Player' at Regional, International Levels (UfM Senior Official)

"Morocco played important roles in the 1995 Barcelona Process, the 5+5 Dialogue, the Agadir Agreement and the Anna Lindh Foundation, but also played a decisive role in the creation of the UfM in 2008, and continues to play founding roles in the regional action of this intergovernmental organization, which remains the only organization capable of bringing together both the 27 EU member countries and 16 other countries from the southern and eastern Mediterranean," said El Khissassi in an interview with MAP, on the sidelines of the 3rd edition of the Mediterranean Youth Academy, held from November 06 to 09 in Barcelona.

Since the creation of the UfM, two Moroccan officials were Secretary General and two others served as Deputy Secretary General in charge of economic development and employment, he noted, underlining Morocco's continued interest in moving the organization forward despite the current very delicate situation.

El Khissassi added that Morocco had hosted several major events, including high-level meetings and regional platforms, forums and workshops.

“Many Moroccans actively participate in and contribute to our initiatives, including government officials, civil society leaders, private sector representatives and young people, who take an active part in our various meetings and contribute to developing our strategic plans and regional roadmap,” pointed out the UfM Deputy Secretary General.

He said that Moroccan diplomats and technical staff at the UfM Secretariat make a permanent contribution to the implementation of the Secretariat's policies and strategic documents, and support the UfM's regional projects, including those concerning Morocco.

This "active and effective presence" is the result of HM King Mohammed VI's far-sighted vision, which places the Mediterranean dimension among the priorities of Moroccan diplomatic action, which remains multidimensional and always open to other regions of the world, noted El Khissassi.

MAP: 10 November 2023