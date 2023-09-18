Taroudant Province: Royal Armed Forces Continue to Distribute Tents for Earthquake-Affected Populations

As part of their efforts to support the populations affected by the Al Haouz earthquake, the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) continued, on Saturday in the Tizi N'Test Commune (Taroudant Province), the operation to distribute tents to shelter people whose homes were damaged by the tremor.

Initiated in coordination with local authorities, this operation, which aims to meet one of the urgent needs of the population in these difficult circumstances, targets families affected by the earthquake whose homes were destroyed or suffered cracks.

This initiative will continue at an accelerated pace to help affected families, alleviate their suffering and provide them with relief and assistance.

MAP: 17 September 2023