Thanks to HM the King's Vision, Morocco Becomes Leader in Blue Economy (Minister)

Morocco, under the far-sighted vision of HM King Mohammed VI, has adopted a proactive approach to position itself as a leader in the blue economy, particularly in Africa, the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, said on Tuesday in Fez.

The Halieutis strategy to develop the fishing and aquaculture sector, supported by innovative projects such as the Blue Belt initiative, is an eloquent example of how to turn maritime sectors into levers of economic development, while ensuring the preservation of biodiversity and the fight against climate change, said the Minister, speaking at the opening of a workshop on "Communication for a sustainable and inclusive blue economy", organized by the Ministerial Conference for Fisheries Cooperation of African Member States of the Atlantic Ocean (ATLAFCO).

In a video recording, Sadiki recalled that the concept of the blue economy has established itself worldwide as a development model capable of reconciling economic growth, environmental preservation and social progress.

The new Atlantic vision initiated by HM the King marks a "strategic turning point" for the African continent, he noted.

MAP: 26 March 2024