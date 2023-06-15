Thanks to Royal leadership, Morocco is model of Living Together, Otherness

Thanks to the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Morocco sets itself up as a model of living together and otherness and as a bulwark against fanaticism and violent extremism, underlined the Executive Director of the American Sephardi Federation (ASF), Jason Guberman.

Anchored in a centuries-old history and an ancestral cultural heritage, the Moroccan model tells the story of a cohesive country imbued with the values of moderation and pluralism, Guberman told MAP, reacting to the parliamentary conference on interfaith dialogue held in Marrakesh under the high patronage of HM the King.

He also noted that the Moroccan approach embraces the virtues of peace and prosperity, stressing that the actions of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, in favor of fraternity, coexistence, cohesion and cooperation constitute an example to follow in a world gripped by divisions and inaction.

The Executive Director of the American Sephardi Federation further indicated that the message addressed by the Sovereign to the Marrakesh conference on interfaith dialogue is a source of inspiration, adding that the ASF commends the major actions undertaken under the royal leadership in favor of coexistence and peace.

He concluded by quoting a passage from the royal message in which HM the King underlines that "Indeed, for centuries, Muslims, Jews and Christians coexisted on this land, and continue to do so. It was this land of Morocco that welcomed and protected thousands of people - Muslims and Jews - who fled religious persecution in the Iberian Peninsula during the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries".

(MAP 15.06.2023)