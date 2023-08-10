Thanks to Royal Vision, Morocco Continues to Top African Investors in West Africa - Ambassador

Thanks to the dynamic regional diplomacy led by HM King Mohammed VI, Morocco has confirmed its position as the leading African investor in West Africa, stressed the Kingdom's ambassador to Tanzania, Zakaria El Goumiri.

In an interview published by Tanzanian newspaper The Guardian, on the occasion of Throne Day, El Goumiri indicated that since His accession to the Throne of His glorious ancestors, HM the King has embarked on a transformative journey, guided by a deep sense of duty and a profound commitment to progress.

The auspicious Throne Day is an occasion to reflect upon the remarkable accomplishments that His Majesty has achieved since ascending to the Throne, and to pay tribute to His visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Moroccan people, he noted.

"Under His reign," continued the diplomat, "Morocco has witnessed significant advancements across various domains, elevating the nation's standing both regionally and globally."

Thanks to the bold reforms and strategic initiatives carried out under the leadership of His Majesty the King, Morocco has achieved significant growth thanks to the diversification of its economy, noted El Goumiri, pointing out that the Kingdom has made remarkable progress in key sectors such as agriculture, industry, tourism and renewable energies.

On the social front, HM King Mohammed VI's reign has been marked by a firm commitment to social progress and the development of human capital, he asserted.

In this respect, he cited the actions of the National Initiative for Human Development and the Mohammed VI Foundation for Sustainable Development, which have contributed significantly to reducing poverty and inequality, strengthening social inclusion, improving health services and promoting inclusive education, particularly in rural areas.

The diplomat also cited the modernization of Morocco's infrastructure and urban landscape as another important achievement of HM King Mohammed VI's reign, noting that massive investments have been made to densify transport networks, develop modern cities and improve connectivity across the country.

In keeping with its deep African roots, he continued, Morocco is working tirelessly to promote a comprehensive, supportive, multi-faceted and coherent South-South cooperation strategy with sister African countries, covering security, socio-economic, technical, cultural, religious and human issues.

Turning to relations between Tanzania and Morocco, El Goumiri noted that cooperation and partnership between the two countries have been "remarkable" since HM the King visited Dar es Salaam in 2016.

Since then, important actions have been carried out in various sectors, including education and vocational training, agriculture, finance, insurance and investment, he continued.

In this sense, he indicated that, in 2023, OCP will offer Tanzania soil analysis services via a mobile laboratory in four regions, namely Mara, Tabora, Geita and Kagera, with the aim of training at least 45,000 small-scale farmers.

In August 2022, he recalled, the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, launched the subsidy program that will give Tanzanian farmers access to fertilizers, adding that OCP was committed to fully supporting this initiative by exporting over 250,000 tonnes of fertilizers to this African country to guarantee its self-sufficiency.

