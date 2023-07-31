Throne Speech: Seriousness Is Key to Broader Development Horizons, Says Lower House Speaker

The House of Representatives Speaker, Rachid Talbi Alami, said that the adoption of a serious line of conduct, as desired by HM King Mohammed VI, is the key to broader horizons for the development process Morocco is undergoing.

Talbi Alami told the press that the Royal Speech on the occasion of the Throne Day, which constitutes a roadmap for the future, had introduced a new concept into Moroccan political language: seriousness.

He argued that seriousness should be the watchword for choices and action, and should apply to all areas.

On the other hand, the Lower House Speaker stressed that the celebration of the glorious Throne Day is an opportunity to reaffirm the indefectible ties uniting the Moroccan people and the glorious Alawite Throne, and to highlight the achievements made by the Kingdom at different levels.

MAP: 30 July 2023