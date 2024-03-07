Tourism Minister Emphasizes Focus on Domestic Tourism in New Tourism Offer

The Minister of Tourism, Handicraft, and the Social and Solidarity Economy, Fatima-Zahra Ammor, outlined Wednesday in Rabat, the new tourism offer, emphasizing its focus on enhancing the tourist experience and giving special attention to domestic tourism.

At a meeting organized by the thematic group tasked with evaluating public policies in the tourism sector at the House of Councilors, Ammor said that the tourism offer is structured around nine thematic sectors and five cross-cutting sectors, pointing out that the nine thematic sectors encompass urban tourism, nature and excursions, ocean and waves, business tourism, desert and oases, beach and sun, and cultural trails.

Specific sectors are dedicated to domestic tourism experiences via beach, nature, and discovery, she added.

The Minister emphasized that the cross-cutting sectors aim to preserve environmental and ecological balance while addressing population-oriented aspects, while ensuring cultural, social, and economic sustainability.

In this regard, she highlighted Moroccan cuisine, local products, festivals, Moussems, traditional industry, local skills, alternative accommodations and sustainable development as crucial elements.

This tourism offer is part of the 2023-2026 tourism roadmap, with the goal of attracting 17.5 million tourists and generating foreign currency revenues of 120 billion dirhams by 2026. It also aims to create 200,000 new direct and indirect jobs, thereby consolidating tourism's pivotal role in the national economy.

The meeting is one of a series organized by the thematic parliamentary group with stakeholders in the tourism sector across different regions of the Kingdom. Its objective is to assess the implementation of public policies in tourism, identify obstacles and constraints, and compile a comprehensive report on tourism in Morocco.

