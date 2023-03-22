Tourism Is a Vector of Sustainable, Inclusive Growth – Minister

Tourism is a vector of sustainable and inclusive growth in Morocco, the Minister of Tourism, Handicraft and Social and Solidarity Economy Fatim-Zahra Ammor said Tuesday evening in Casablanca.

Speaking at a conference-debate under the theme "Tourism: What new challenges and what vision for Morocco", organized as part of the "La Vie Eco's Debates ", the Minister highlighted the sector’s role as a locomotive of economic development in Morocco, with a contribution amounting to 7% of the national GDP while employing of 5% of the workforce.

Ammor also stressed that the period of health crisis and then that of recovery have allowed a deep reflection on the Moroccan tourism issues and the potential of its various sectors and to develop the Framework Partnership Agreement for the deployment of the tourism sector strategic roadmap 2023-2026.

This new roadmap, she said, puts at the heart of its strategy the customer experience and loyalty of tourists to achieve a quantitative and qualitative leap to position the destination Morocco among the largest globally.

She also highlighted the new tourism offer which includes the international tourism sectors (Ocean waves, Beach & Sun, Nature, Trekking & Hiking, City Break, and Business Tourism,...) as well as those of domestic tourism (Seaside and Nature and Discovery), stressing that these sectors reflect the mature markets in Morocco and highlight the country’s natural potential and authentic specificities.

For his part, the Director General of the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT) Adel El Fakir welcomed the positive impact of the 2023 World Cup on the destination Morocco and the image of the country, emphasizing, the need to work for strengthening air connectivity and establishing direct flights to encourage potential visitors and investors.

He also stressed the importance of improving the quality of hotels in Morocco and strengthen their capacity, while emphasizing the aspect of cultural tourism and the specificities of different Moroccan regions.

MAP: 22 March 2023