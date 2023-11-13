Training on Integration of Women and Gender Perspectives in Armed Forces on Nov. 13-17 in Agadir

Pursuant to the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), a training on the integration of women and gender perspectives in the Armed Forces will be held in partnership with Canada, from November 13 to 17 at the Southern Zone Staff in Agadir, for FAR officers and multinational executives from 07 French-speaking countries.

According to a statement by FAR General Staff, this training aims to acquire new knowledge and consolidate achievements in the field of gender in peace operations, thus putting into practice the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on the "Women, Peace and Security" agenda.

MAP: 13 November 2023