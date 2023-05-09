UK Commends HM the King's Leadership on Stability, Peace and Development

The British government hailed HM King Mohammed VI's leadership in making Morocco a key factor for stability, peace and development in the Mediterranean, Sahel-Saharan and West African regions.

This recognition came at the end of the 4th session of the strategic dialogue between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom that was marked by a joint statement, in which both parties stressed their common commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of economy, security and cultural cooperation.

The joint statement also welcomed Morocco's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, as well as its leadership role in the fight against violent extremism and terrorism.

The two governments also reaffirmed their commitment to work together to address common challenges and promote security and prosperity in the region.

In addition, the British government expressed its gratitude to Morocco for its continued support in the fight against illegal migration and for its commitment to promoting human rights and good governance. Both sides agreed to continue to work closely together on these crucial issues.

The British government also welcomed the excellent cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties with Morocco in the years to come.

