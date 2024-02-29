UN-Environment: Minister Benali Holds Series of Bilateral Meetings in Nairobi

Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, held a series of bilateral talks in Nairobi on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 6th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6).

As Chair of UNEA-6, Benali held meetings with president of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, and with chairman of Oman’s Environment Authority, Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri.

The Minister also met Belgium's Minister of Climate, Environment, Sustainable Development and Green Deal, Zakia Khattabi, China's Minister of Ecology and Environment, Huang Runqiu, who is also president of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, and Zambia's Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu.

These meetings, held on the sidelines of Multilateral Environmental Agreements Day, were an opportunity for Benali and her counterparts to discuss common interests in energy transition.

Discussions also focused on themes such as the environment and sustainable development, ways of strengthening the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UNEA, and restoring confidence in multilateralism.

The 6th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), which kicked off on Monday at UNEP headquarters in Nairobi under the presidency of the Kingdom of Morocco, runs until Friday.

Chaired by Benali, the session was devoted to examining and adopting a number of resolutions and decisions on the role of multilateralism and the importance of sustainable, inclusive and effective action.

MAP: 29 February 2024