UN: Hilale Slams Algeria for Human Rights, Humanitarian Law Violations in Tindouf Camps

Morocco's Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN, Omar Hilale, has slammed Algeria, the host country of the Tindouf camps, for violations of human rights and humanitarian law in the camps, which are controlled by the "polisario" armed separatist militia.

Algeria, the host country of the Tindouf camps, is directly responsible for all the human rights violations taking place on its territory, especially the serious military indoctrination of children, which has been condemned by UN human rights bodies such as the Human Rights Committee and the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, he told the annual meeting of the United Nations C24 Committee, held in New York.

While pointing out that human rights are essential foundations for human dignity and must be respected and protected by all, for all, and in all circumstances, the diplomat stressed that these rights are violated daily in the Tindouf camps by "polisario" militias in broad sight of the host country. Women and children are the primary targets of these violations, as reported by UN bodies and international NGOs.

The diplomat also stressed that the precarious living conditions in the Tindouf camps are a direct consequence of the embezzlement of humanitarian assistance by the "polisario", a practice that has contributed to the personal enrichment of its leaders and their families, who live in ease abroad. In contrast, the populations trapped in the camps live in misery and deprivation.

The systematic embezzlement of humanitarian relief has continued unabated for almost a quarter of a century, as confirmed in 2005 by the UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP), he said, adding that the same reprehensible practices were reaffirmed in a report by the European Union's Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), made public in 2015.

Most recently, the WFP published a report in January 2023 as part of the assessment of the "Algeria strategic country program 2019/2022," which revealed dysfunctions in the management of humanitarian aid in the Tindouf camps, including the sale of WFP products in the markets of neighboring countries, the diplomat stated, adding that a copy of this report will be sent to all members of this Committee.

He also noted that the persistent embezzlement of humanitarian assistance in the Tindouf camps, despite subsequent reports by UN agencies, is of grave concern for the UN Security Council. Last October, the UN body called, for the first

The embezzlement was made possible by the lack of registration of the populations in the Tindouf camps. A requirement that the host country, Algeria, has persistently refused for half a century, in violation of international law and despite successive requests from the UN Security Council since 2011, Hilale concluded.

(MAP 15.06.2023)