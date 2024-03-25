UN Resolution on AI cosponsored by Washington and Rabat, 'Historic Step' Toward Fostering Secure Systems (US Vice President)

The United States on Thursday commended the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the first UN resolution on artificial intelligence (AI), which was initially sponsored by Morocco and the U.S.

This resolution, cosponsored by over 120 countries by the day of its adoption, "is a historic step toward establishing clear international norms for AI and for fostering safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems", said US Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement.

"This resolution establishes a path forward on AI where every country can both seize the promise and manage the risks of AI," the US official pointed out.

In his turn, US secretary of State Antony Blinen stressed that this consensus resolution "is a landmark effort and a first-of-its-kind global approach to the development and use of this powerful emerging technology."

AI has enormous potential to advance sustainable development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Blinken in a statement, noting that this resolution helps ensure that the benefits of AI "reach countries from all regions and at all levels of development and focuses on capacity building and bridging digital divides, especially for developing countries."

The resolution was presented last Thursday to the international press by U.S Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, and her Moroccan counterpart Ambassador Omar Hilale.

This consensual resolution highlights the need for continued discussions on possible governance approaches that are appropriate, based on international law, interoperable, adaptable, inclusive, responsive to the different needs and capacities of developed and developing countries alike.

The choice made by the United States to involve Morocco as the main cosponsor of this unprecedented resolution in the history of the United Nations, testifies to the solidity and strength of the multidimensional strategic and historical partnership binding Rabat and Washington. It reflects the credibility, trust and respect that Morocco enjoys at the UN and international levels, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Ambassador Hilale hailed a historic and consensual resolution resulting from a collaborative and inclusive process, stressing that Morocco was honored to be associated in the presentation and the negotiation of this landmark resolution.

According to the Moroccan ambassador to the UN, this resolution is not an end in itself, but rather the beginning of a collective journey to develop safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems for sustainable development that leaves no one behind.

MAP: 22 March 2024