Under HM the King's Enlightened Leadership, Morocco Has Undertaken 'Ambitious and Proactive’ Reforms (Head of Gov’t)

These reforms "have laid the foundations for a deep and lasting transformation of our economy, and have enabled the Kingdom to consolidate its resilience and preserve its macroeconomic balances", he said at the launch of the book "Morocco's quest for stronger and inclusive growth", as part of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Akhannouch noted that this book, published by the IMF, illustrates the Kingdom's determination to achieve ambitious goals in terms of economic and social development, stressing that "Morocco stands at a decisive crossroads in its history".

"This pivotal moment evokes a period of introspection which we are keen to take full advantage of. In this respect, we are working to implement the far-sighted strategic vision initiated by His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, which specifies the ambitions, development objectives and levers of change likely to unleash energies and accelerate our country's march towards progress and prosperity", he said.

"We are determined to build a society based on solidarity and fairness. Thus, pursuant to the High Royal Orientations, we have launched, from 2021, a series of reforms to strengthen institutional cohesion and social protection systems", stressed Akhannouch.

In this respect, he emphasized the importance of strengthening the healthcare system, improving the quality of the education system and promoting scientific research and innovation, believing that growth must be inclusive, but also sustainable and respectful of the environment.

Akhannouch pointed out that the Kingdom, which is a forerunner in the development of renewable energies, is aiming to triple its installed capacity in wind and solar power, while seeking to position itself as a key player in the green hydrogen sector.

The Head of Government also underlined that the holding of these Meetings in Marrakech testifies to the Kingdom's "strong resilience" in the face of multiple crises, explaining that emergency logistical and humanitarian measures had been put in place, pursuant to the High Directives of His Majesty the King, immediately following the Al Haouz earthquake on September 8.

As a matter of urgency, he added, the reconstruction and economic and social development of the affected areas are structured within an ambitious, proactive and integrated program aimed at rebuilding damaged homes, rehabilitating infrastructures, opening up territories, reducing social deficits and promoting local economic activity.



MAP: 09 October 2023