Under HM the King’s Leadership, Morocco Believes in Pragmatic Joint Arab Action (Bourita)

In line with the vision of HM King Mohammed VI, Morocco believes in realistic and pragmatic joint Arab action, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, said here Wednesday.

"The Kingdom gives an important place to this form of cooperation in its foreign policy agenda", Bourita stressed at a joint press conference with Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, following the 160th session of the Arab League Council at Foreign Minister level.

Morocco has always believed in realistic and pragmatic joint Arab action which takes into account political, economic, social and development issues, he noted, adding that Morocco will attach, during its presidency of the Arab League Council, primary importance to these questions which lie at the heart of common Arab action.

In this regard, he recalled that the Moroccan presidency of the Arab League Council comes in a context marked by complex and interconnected challenges whose repercussions affect the Arab region in the absence of common visions with well-defined contours, stressing that this situation calls for a wise and realistic action for coordinated and collective management of these challenges that would preserve the security, stability and territorial and national integrity of Arab countries and meet the expectations of their peoples.

Bourita also said that the Moroccan presidency will endeavor to implement Arab League resolutions and ensure better preparation for upcoming Arab events, in particular the Economic and Social Development Summit scheduled for next November in Mauritania, in addition to the Arabic Summit which will take place in Bahrain.

He also pointed out that during the permanent delegates’ meeting, Arab foreign ministers devised a myriad of resolutions, including the resolution on the Palestinian question, noting that Morocco, under the leadership of HM the King, is leading efforts on the ground to support Palestinian resistance in vital sectors such as health, education and housing, through Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency.

In this respect, Bourita said that Morocco is convinced that political action on the Palestinian question shall be accompanied by action on the ground, recalling that Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency supervised the financing of more than 200 large-scale projects and dozens of small and medium-sized projects for an amount of around $64 million.

The minister added that there were other resolutions relating to crises such as those in Libya, Syria and Sudan, noting that these texts underlined the consistent Arab position on these issues.

MAP: 06 September 2023