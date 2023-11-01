UN/Middle East: Morocco Renews Call to Cease Military Aggression, Preserve Chances for Peace

Morocco has renewed, before the United Nations General Assembly, its call to cease military aggression in the Middle East region, sparing it the throes of a conflict which jeopardizes any chance for peace and stability.

During a special session of the UN General Assembly, Morocco's ambassador to the United Nations, Omar Hilale, indicated that the region has experienced, in recent weeks, acts of violence against all civilians and their properties including hospitals, as well as violations of international law and international humanitarian law, in addition to military operations in the Gaza Strip, noting that this situation is a major source of concern for Morocco.

In this context, he stressed that the Kingdom calls for reducing escalation and ending bloodshed and military aggression, while emphasizing the urgent need to protect all civilians and not target them, in accordance with the principles of international law and common human values.

Morocco also insisted on the importance of allowing humanitarian aid in speedy and continuous way and in sufficient amounts for the Gaza Strip inhabitants, as well as on the rejection of solutions and ideas aimed at displacing or deporting Palestinians from their territory and endangering the security of neighboring countries, noted Hilale, adding that the Kingdom also underlined the urgent need to launch a genuine peace process which leads to the two-State solution, with the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Al-Quds as its capital on the borders of June 4, 1967, living side by side with Israel.

The diplomat further recalled that following the "Peace Summit" held in Cairo on October 21, Morocco and eight Arab countries issued a declaration calling on the UN Security Council to engage the parties to an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and to guarantee and facilitate rapid, safe, continuous and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

He added that the Arab, Islamic and Non-Aligned Groups called for a special session after the Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that ends the tragic situation in Gaza, expressing the wish to see the resolution adopted by the UNGA constitute a real opportunity to give hope to the people of the region and an important step towards a solution to the current crisis.

The ambassador also noted that as part of the constant commitment of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, President of the Al-Quds Committee, to the Palestinian cause, and upon High Royal instructions, Morocco sent emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian populations, adding that this aid was handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for transport to the Gaza Strip.

In the same vein, he indicated that the Al-Quds Committee, as part of the High Instructions from His Majesty the King, sent a contribution to the main hospital and social establishments, which deal with emergency medical and social cases arising from developments in the Gaza Strip.

Hilale also reaffirmed Morocco's full solidarity with the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy and on the two-State solution as agreed at the international level, and which should lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Al-Quds as its capital on the borders of June 4, 1967, living side by side with Israel, in peace and security.

The ambassador also noted that Morocco underlines the need to cease all measures affecting the legal and historical status of the city of Al-Quds, for the sake of peace and stability, noting that the Holy City must remain a land of encounter and symbol of coexistence for the disciples of the three monotheistic religions, and also a center for mutual respect and dialogue as stipulated in the Al-Quds Appeal signed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, President of the Al-Quds Committee, and His Holiness Pope Francis on March 2, 2019 in Rabat.

He furthered recalled an excerpt from a Message that HM the King addressed to the Chairman of the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, Cheikh Niang, in which the Sovereign stated : "The current deadlock in the political process between the Palestinian and Israeli sides does not promote the peace we are yearning for in the region. Nevertheless, I encourage the positive signs and commendable initiatives undertaken to rebuild confidence and launch meaningful negotiations that help achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, and the two-State solution, which is a realistic option".

Mr. Hilale concluded by emphasizing that Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, President of the Al-Quds Committee, remains committed to the choice of peace and reiterates its willingness to coordinate with all partners in a bid to engage in any international effort aimed at ending the tragic and dangerous situation in Gaza.

MAP: 01 November 2023