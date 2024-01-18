Upper House Speaker Holds Talks with Republic of Korea National Assembly Head

Speaker of the House of Councillors, Enaam Mayara, held talks in Rabat on Tuesday with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kim Jin-Pyo, currently on a working visit to the Kingdom, leading a large parliamentary delegation.

During the meeting, Mayara expressed his pleasure at the visit, "which reflects the depth of relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Korea", recalling the achievements made over more than six decades, according to a press release by the upper house.

He also expressed his admiration for the development process in the Republic of Korea, noting Morocco's willingness to benefit from Korean experience, particularly in the fields of technology and renewable energies.

Mayara asserted that the Moroccan development model led by His Majesty King Mohammed VI offers enormous investment opportunities for Korean businessmen, given the Kingdom's position as a gateway to African markets.

After outlining the specific features of the House of Councillors, its composition and its position within several international and continental parliamentary groupings and unions, Mayara stressed the importance of the parliamentary dimension in deepening bilateral cooperation and its role in exploiting the great opportunities offered by the countries to diversify economic relations and develop trade.

On the other hand, the Speaker of the House of Councillors welcomed the Republic of Korea's position on the Moroccan Sahara issue, highlighting the importance of the Moroccan autonomy initiative as the only realistic basis for resolving this artificial conflict.

For his part, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea praised the quality of political relations between the two friendly countries, recalling that Morocco was the first African country where Korea opened a diplomatic representation more than six decades ago.

Kim Jin-Pyo also welcomed the reforms underway in the Kingdom, saying that his country attaches the utmost importance to the various projects that Morocco intends to launch to strengthen infrastructure, and which could be the subject of fruitful partnerships between the two countries based on the win-win principle.

Korea believes in the values of coexistence and peace, he stressed, reiterating his country's support for Moroccan and UN efforts to achieve a peaceful and political solution to the Sahara conflict.

The two sides agreed to intensify consultations and the exchange of visits between parliamentarians from both countries, to overcome any difficulties likely to hinder the bilateral cooperation process, and to coordinate positions in various regional and international forums in the service of issues of common interest.

MAP: 17 January 2024