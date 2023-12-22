Upper House Speaker Meets with Finnish Ambassador to Morocco

Speaker of the House of Councilors (Upper House), Enaam Mayara, held, Thursday in Rabat, talks with Finnish Ambassador to Morocco, Marjaana Sall.

During this meeting, Mayara said that the "strong" political relations between Morocco and Finland have experienced sustained momentum in recent years, expressing the House's will to support this momentum to encompass the various aspects of bilateral cooperation, the Upper House said in a press release.

In this respect, he highlighted the firm will that drives Morocco to strengthen and consolidate cooperation relations with Finland, particularly in parliamentary and economic fields, in a regional and international context marked by security challenges.

Regarding kingdom’s territorial integrity, Mayara highlighted the autonomy plan presented by Morocco as a realistic and final solution to the artificial dispute around the Moroccan Sahara, shedding light on the suffering of Moroccans held against their will in Tindouf camps, southern Algeria.

In this regard, he called upon the international community to put an end to the violations committed against the populations held against their will in the camps.

For her part, Sall hailed the excellent relations between the two countries, stressing the importance of parliamentary cooperation in boosting these ties, particularly in economy.

Morocco plays a central role in the African continent, the diplomat said, expressing her country's will to adhere to the vision set out in the speech of HM King Mohammed VI marking the 48th anniversary of the Green March, in which the Sovereign underlined that “just as the Mediterranean links Morocco to Europe, the Atlantic coast is our gateway to Africa and the Americas”.

During this meeting, both parties called for promoting bilateral relations through dialogue and the exchange of parliamentary visits, in order to explore new cooperation opportunities, particularly in the areas of water, renewable energies and green economy.

MAP: 21 December 2023