US Congressmen Commend HM the King’s Leadership in Favor of Regional Peace & Stability

A delegation of the US Congress commended, here Monday, the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in favor of regional peace and stability.

Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and the United States are working together to promote a more stable and secure region, US Congressman (Texas) August Pfluger told the press following talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

Morocco and the United States are linked by “extremely important” historical relations, he said, highlighting the Morocco-USA strategic partnership which benefits the national security of both countries.

He also welcomed the free trade agreement and cooperation between Morocco and the United States, particularly in security, including the most important multinational exercise on the African soil “African Lion”, adding that talks with Bourita focused on several issues, notably collaboration in the fight against all forms of threats.

On this occasion, he extended his thanks to the Kingdom for its endeavors, as a regional and global leader, noting that the two countries work together to promote peace, prosperity and security in the world.

For his part, US congressman (California) Lou Correa highlighted the excellent Moroccan-US partnership, calling for further consolidating cooperation between the two countries in various areas, particularly in the fight against cross-border crime and terrorist organizations.

Morocco is a strategic ally and a source of stability throughout the region, he underlined, adding that Morocco and the USA, which are linked by common interests and goals, work to promote regional security and prosperity.

The Kingdom of Morocco was the first country to recognize the independence of the United States of America, he recalled, highly welcoming the centuries-old relations and historical ties between the two countries.

This delegation, made up of six deputies representing Republican and Democratic parties, was received on Monday by the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

This visit aims to examine the ways to strengthen strategic relations between Morocco and the United States of America, under the leadership of the two Heads of State, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and President Joe Biden.

MAP: 25 March 2024