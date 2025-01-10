US Experts Gain Insights into Morocco's Legal & Judicial System

A US delegation of experts, legal practitioners and academics met on Thursday in Rabat with Minister of Justice Abdellatif Ouahbi to gain insight into Morocco's legal and judicial system.

During the meeting, members of the delegation were briefed on the legal developments in Morocco, as well as the country’s judicial organization and the legal framework for arbitration and mediation.

In a statement to the press, the Director of Continuing Legal Education at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Daniel J. McCarroll, emphasized the significance of the meeting, and how it allows American legal professionals to learn about Morocco's experience, particularly in the field of business law.

McCarroll also praised the "pioneering" reforms undertaken by the Kingdom in its legal and judicial system, noting that practitioners and researchers in the United States take a particular interest in Morocco’s experience in this area.

For his part, Ouahbi welcomed the strong ties between Morocco and the United States, before he reviewed the major developments in Moroccan legislation, as well as the reform efforts initiated under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

As part of their visit to Morocco, the American delegation also visited the Court of Appeal in Rabat to learn about its operations as well as the specificities of the Moroccan judicial system and its practices in various fields.

This visit is part of an academic training program titled "The Law of Doing Business in Morocco, Spain, and Europe," organized by the School of Law of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the West Virginia Bar Association, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The program aims to broaden the horizons of scientific and professional exchanges between Morocco and the US, enhance the legal and judicial skills of practitioners in both countries, and contribute to the development of legal systems and the strengthening of the rule of law.

This 18-day continuing education program is divided between Morocco and Spain. It includes visits to the cities of Marrakech, Rabat, and Tangier, where participants will explore models in business law through meetings, conferences, and presentations on various aspects related to the field.

MAP:09 January 2025