US First Lady Thanks HM the King, Commends Morocco-U.S. Longstanding Friendship

US First Lady Jill Biden has expressed her heartfelt thanks to HM King Mohammed VI for the welcome extended to her during her visit to Morocco, "one of the United States" oldest friends.

"Thank you for the kind welcome to Morocco", Mrs Biden said Sunday in a tweet addressing the Sovereign, accompanied by "Shukran bzaf!" in Moroccan Arabic dialect.

"It’s an honor to visit one of the United States’ oldest friends", she added.

In a release issued Sunday by the White House, the US First Lady commended the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI to empower women and youth.

"Under His Majesty King Mohammed the Sixth’s leadership, Morocco is encouraging reforms to empower women and youth, reflecting our shared priorities", she said.

The United States is grateful for its "longstanding partnership and friendship with Morocco", she pointed out.

The US First Lady recalled that she was "graciously" received at her arrival Saturday in Marrakech by HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa.

"And as we were getting to know each other, she told me about her work to educate children and young people about the importance of protecting our climate", said Mrs Biden, adding that she was "inspired by her passion".

"I’m excited to take her story back to the United States, to look for more opportunities to learn from each other", she added.

"Because our world is tied together in immeasurable ways—and that common ground is where the foundation of our shared future must be laid", the US First Lady pointed out.

Mrs Jill Biden arrived in Marrakech on Saturday afternoon for a visit to Morocco.

Her visit to the Kingdom is part of a tour in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe with the aim of promoting the conditions of women and youth around the world, particularly in terms of education, health and empowerment.

