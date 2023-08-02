U.S Senator Ted Cruz Welcomes Israel's Recognition of Morocco’s Sovereignty over Its Sahara

In a tweet, the Republican Senator said that recently Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty on the Sahara, noting that this State decision is opening the way to greater cooperation.

Ted Cruz, who is one of the influential leaders of the Republican Party, highlighted the significant flow of Israeli tourists to the Kingdom, as part of the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

A statement by the Royal Office said that HM King Mohammed VI has received a letter from the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, in which the Israeli Prime Minister brought to the Very High Attention of the Sovereign the decision of the State of Israel to 'recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara.'

In this respect, the Israeli Prime Minister stressed that his country's position will be 'reflected in all relevant acts and documents of the Israeli Government.'

He also underlined that the decision would be forwarded to the United Nations, to regional and international organizations of which Israel is a member, and to all countries with which Israel maintains diplomatic relations.

In his letter to the Sovereign, the Israeli Prime Minister pointed out that his country is positively examining "the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla," as part of the implementation of this state decision.

MAP: 01 August 2023