Vienna: Morocco Takes Part in 91st Session of Interpol General Assembly

The 91st session of the General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization "Interpol" kicked off on Tuesday in Vienna, with the participation of Morocco, represented by a high-level delegation led by Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi.

Interpol's supreme governing body, the General Assembly is the world's largest gathering of law enforcement leaders. It brings together Chiefs of Police and senior officials representing the Organization's 195 member countries. It is an opportunity for member countries to build relationships and share experiences.

Each year, the General Assembly examines major crime trends and security threats worldwide.

This year's focus is on today's critical global threats, including transnational organized crime and environmental crime, as well as law enforcement's use of emerging technologies.

MAP: 28 November 2023