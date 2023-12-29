Violence against Women: Rabat's Regional Commission Reports Handling over 588 Complaints

Rabat's regional commission for assisting women victims of violence revealed that they have processed a total of 588 complaints since the implementation of Law 13.103, which focuses on combating violence against women.

During a meeting that centered on the five years of applying Law 13.103, held on Thursday, the regional commission's president Lamia Bensalama presented a comprehensive overview of the complaints recorded over the past five years. The data includes 130 complaints in 2019, 95 in 2020, 145 in 2021, 129 in 2022, and 106 complaints in 2023.

Bensalama also provided insight into the nature of these complaints, highlighting 284 cases related to rape, 54 to attempted rape, 53 to abduction and kidnapping, and 27 complaints related to the violation of dignity. Additionally, there were 16 attempted murders, 15 complaints of assault causing permanent disability, 15 complaints related to human trafficking, one murder complaint, and 140 complaints involving other forms of violence.

She emphasized the importance of the measures implemented by the regional support cell to ensure effective care for women, underscoring the role of Law 13.103 in helping stakeholders identify and address acts and behaviors related to violence against women.

Law 103.13 concerning the fight against violence towards women, enacted in September 2018, provides a comprehensive legal framework to combat all forms of violence against women. The law aims to ensure legal protection for women victims of violence through four key pillars: prevention, protection, non-impunity, and the proper care of victims.

MAP: 29 December 2023