Warm Welcome Extended to HM the King in UAE Reflects Strong Brotherly Ties between Two countries, Two Leaders (UAE Media)

UAE media on Tuesday underlined that the official visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the United Arab Emirates and the warm welcome extended to the Sovereign in Abu Dhabi reflect the strong brotherly ties between the two brotherly countries and their leaders.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates, on Monday received his Brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Sovereign of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco", the Emirates News Agency (WAM) writes.

The news agency adds that an official welcome was extended to HM King Mohammed VI upon the arrival of the Royal procession at the "Qasr Al Watan" Presidential Palace, in the capital Abu Dhabi.

WAM also reports that the national aerobatic display team "Al Fursan" took to the skies above the Palace, tracing ribbons of smoke in the red and green colors of the Moroccan flag.

For its part, "Al Khaleej" daily notes that the leaders of the two countries, HM King Mohammed VI and His Brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, signed the “Towards Innovative, Renewed and Consolidated Partnership” Declaration, aimed at promoting various areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation and taking them towards broader horizons that meet the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples for development and prosperity.

Highlighting the various MoUs concluded between the two brotherly countries during this Royal visit, the newspaper reports that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan underlined that the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco endeavor together for stability, prosperity and sustainable development for all the peoples of the region.

"Al-Bayane" also notes that an official welcome was extended, Monday at the "Qasr Al Watan" Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, for His Majesty King Mohammed VI, adding that the Royal procession was escorted by a squadron of horsemen, while a 21-gun salute sounded to welcome the Sovereign.

For its part, "Sky News Arabia" reports that His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, held tête-à-tête talks, during which they discussed historical brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

It also highlights the strength of brotherly ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco, based on understanding, mutual respect and cooperation, the solid foundations of which were laid by late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and HM King Hassan II.

MAP: 05 December 2023