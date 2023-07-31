Washington Commends His Majesty the King's Role in favor of Regional Stability and Prosperity

In a press statement published on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the accession of the Sovereign to the throne of His glorious ancestors, U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken extended, on behalf of the Government and citizens of the United States of America, his best wishes and congratulations to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to His Majesty the King and to the Moroccan people on the Throne Day, and we thank you for being one of our oldest and closest friends", he added.

Blinken underlined that the “deep and abiding” relationship between the U.S and Morocco continues to be “a pillar of peace and stability for our two countries and the region”.

“We commend King Mohammed VI for his role in furthering regional stability, security, and prosperity as well as advancing our shared interests”, he said, stating that Rabat and Washington have a deep and historic relationship that “continues to benefit the people of both our countries”.

MAP: 30 July 2023