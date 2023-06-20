WB-IMF Annual Meetings Highlight Morocco's Major Achievements

The forthcoming annual meetings of the World Bank Group (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to be held next October in Marrakech, will be an opportunity to highlight Morocco's major achievements in the various fields of development, Economy and Finance Minister Nadia Fettah said on Monday in Rabat.

"These assemblies will be an opportunity to highlight the major reforms implemented by Morocco in various areas of development, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI," Fettah told the press following a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

She also pointed out that the meeting was part of a field visit by Georgieva in preparation for the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, which Morocco will be honored to host after a 50-year absence from the African continent.

Fettah also pointed out that these highly important meetings, which will bring together economic and financial players from all over the world, are also an opportunity to reconsider the tools used by these international institutions to help developing countries, particularly in Africa.

The Minister said that the meeting was also an opportunity to enhance the relationship between Morocco and the IMF, noting that the choice of the Kingdom to host such a flagship global event like the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings testifies to the considerable interest that the international financial institutions have in Morocco.

For her part, Georgieva said that Morocco was the "ideal" location for the forthcoming IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, in view of its strong and dynamic economy.

She also emphasized that the prospects for developing cooperation with Morocco are "very promising", adding that the Kingdom enjoys considerable confidence on the part of international financial institutions.

The Marrakech edition, a first in the Arab world, marks the return of these assemblies to Africa after those held for the first time in Nairobi, Kenya, 50 years ago.

