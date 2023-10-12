WB/IMF Annual Meetings: Akhannouch Speaks with ECB President

The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, held talks in Marrakech on Thursday with the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, on ways to strengthen cooperation between Morocco and the European financial institution.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (October 9-15), provided an opportunity to discuss prospects for cooperation and coordination between the Kingdom and the ECB.

The two parties examined monetary policy in the eurozone and underscored the significance of reinforcing international collaboration to address current challenges.

During the meeting, Akhannouch presented an overview of the structural reforms that Morocco has initiated, in alignment with the High Royal Guidelines. He also noted that these reforms have enhanced the national economy's resilience and maintained macroeconomic stability.

MAP: 12 October 2023