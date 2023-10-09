WB/IMF Annual Meetings: Launch of Book "Morocco's Quest for Stronger and Inclusive Growth'

The book " Morocco's quest for stronger and inclusive growth ", drawn up by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was presented on Monday in Marrakech, on the occasion of the start of the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank (WB).

The event featured speeches by the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, and the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, who led a debate with the Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, and the Wali of Bank Al-Maghrib, Abdellatif Jouahri, in addition to a speech by the Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget, Fouzi Lekjaa.

The presentation, which was attended by a host of Moroccan and foreign personalities, including World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, provided an opportunity to shed light on the Moroccan experience, discuss its lessons for other countries, and highlight the Kingdom's potential for private sector involvement, a key pillar of the country's New Development Model program.

The book "Morocco's quest for stronger and inclusive growth" is part of the "Road to Marrakech 2023" operation. It highlights the economic progress made by Morocco in recent decades, discusses the challenges that remain and the new structural reform agenda aimed at transforming the country's development model, making it more inclusive and private sector-led.

MAP: 09 October 2023