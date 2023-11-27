Workshop in Rabat on System Project to Mobilize Moroccan Competencies & Support Project Holders Living Abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates (Moroccan Expatriates Department) organized, here Friday, a workshop on "the System Project to Mobilize Moroccan Competencies and Support Project Holders Living Abroad".

This workshop aims to involve Moroccan competencies and project holders living abroad and institutional partners in the conception and the development of the system, discuss the means likely to meet the expectations of Moroccan competencies and project holders living abroad through this system, as well as create a space for sharing experiences, ideas and initiatives between geographical and thematic competencies networks and institutional partners.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary General of Moroccan Expatriates Department, Ismail Lamghari, underlined that this meeting is part of a participatory approach adopted by the department to set up an electronic system aimed at mobilizing all competencies and project holders living abroad, adding that 50 participants are taking part in this workshop, including 10 via videoconference from 12 countries on different continents.

He also highlighted the high solicitude of HM King Mohammed VI towards Moroccan expatriates, noting that its Department’s new orientation is based on the need to improve management, governance and the quality of services offered to this category, and to establish structural relationships with competencies and project holders living abroad, in order to facilitate their participation in the implementation of development projects in Morocco.

For his part, President of the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad (CCME), Driss El Yazami, said that Morocco has accumulated, since 1993, numerous experiences with a view to mobilizing its competencies living abroad, adding that this electronic platform will allow the continued evaluation of the Kingdom's expertise in this area.

In this regard, he deemed as “important” and “essential” the contribution of Moroccan expatriates to the development of Morocco thanks to their competencies, emphasizing the need to take into consideration the international context marked by tough competition for attracting skills, particularly Moroccans.

Yazami also praised the participatory approach adopted by the Moroccan Expatriates Department to facilitate the mobilization of competencies and project holders among Moroccans living abroad.

Laïdi El Wardi, member of the 13th region’s bureau dedicated to Moroccan entrepreneurs of the world (MeM), under the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), said that face to ongoing global economic, social, political, digital and energy changes, Morocco has taken a series of measures to consolidate its international positioning, underlining the crucial importance of meeting the challenge of attracting and motivating competencies.

Welcoming the participatory approach adopted in the design and development of this system, El Wardi affirmed that the adoption of this approach will contribute to the sustainability of this system, highlighting the need to target all competencies (technological, economic, artistic...) to contribute to consolidating the development process in the Kingdom.

In a statement to MAP, Moroccan chemist and physicist, Professor Rachid Yazami, said that this meeting takes place within the framework of the implementation of the High Guidelines of His Majesty the King set out in the Royal Speech on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, adding that the system to mobilize Moroccan competencies living abroad will allow Moroccans around the world to contribute to Morocco's progress and strengthen its influence globally.

This meeting featured two parallel sessions: the first on the mobilization of competencies and the support of project holders living abroad, while the second was dedicated to Data and functional and technical requirements.

It was also an opportunity to present the results of a survey launched by the Moroccan Expatriates Department via its website to collect opinions and proposals from competencies and project holders living abroad regarding this project.

MAP: 24 November 2023