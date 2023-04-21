Zambia's Parliamentary Delegation Commends Development Momentum in Laayoune

A parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Zambia commended, Thursday in Laayoune, the socio-economic achievements and the development momentum in the capital of the Moroccan Sahara.

The members of the delegation also welcomed the quality of the infrastructure which is likely to improve the quality of life and offer wide opportunities to the local population.

In a statement to the press, the First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zambia, Malungo Chisangano welcomed the quality of infrastructure and socio-economic achievements in Laayoune, expressing her desire to benefit from Morocco’s experience and best practices in terms of infrastructure.

For his part, MP Mulambo Haimbe highlighted the strong relationship between the two peoples and countries, praising the policy put in place by HM King Mohammed VI in various areas.

Furthermore, Haimbe stressed that the Republic of Zambia supports the autonomy plan presented by Morocco, praising the Kingdom's policy to make Africa a priority.

On this occasion, the members of the delegation followed at the headquarters of the Laayoune municipality a presentation on the city’s development program and were informed of the various development projects under the new Development Model of the Southern Provinces launched by HM King Mohammed VI in 2015.

Thus, the parliamentary delegation visited the Consulate General of the Republic of Zambia and the major sites completed and those under construction, namely the Hospital and University Center, the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy and the City of trades and skills.

Earlier in the day, the parliamentary delegation held a meeting with the wali of the region Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra, governor of the province of Laâyoune, Abdeslam Bekrate, during which emphasis was placed on the development boom that the region is experiencing in various areas.

The parliamentary delegation of the Republic of Zambia had held, during this week, a series of meetings with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

MAP: 20 avril 2023