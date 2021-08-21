Search
24 °C
Rabat
العربية
ⵜⴰⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖⵜ
Français
Español
English
Home
Morocco
Constitution
› Map of Morocco
› Moroccan Flag
› Armorial Bearing
› National Anthem
Monarchy
› Portrait of His Majesty the King
› Biography of HM. King Mohammed VI
Parliament
Government
› The powers of government
› History of Governments
› List of Government
Judicial Authority
Organisations
› Directory of unions
› Political parties
National Holidays & Religious Holidays:
Public policies
Agriculture
Education
Environement
Fishing
Transport
Finance Act 2019
Housing
Tourism
Strategies
Azur Plan
E-Governement
Halieutis
INDH
Morocco Green Plan
RAWAJ Plan
Solar Plan
Electronic services
Procedures guide
By user profile
E-Participation
OpenData
Contact the administration
Contact
Social networks
Mobile Apps
Latest Royal Activities
Full Text of Royal Speech on 68th Anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People
HM the King Pardons 486 People on Youth Day
Revolution of the King and the People: Royal Pardon for 371 People
More activities
News
COVID-19: 8,216 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 12.8 Mln Fully Vaccinated People (Health Ministry)
FAR, AFRICOM Co-organize in Morocco Africa Endeavor 2021
Chefchaouen: Sougna Wildfire 'Under Control', Nearly 1,100 ha of Vegetation Ravaged
More news
You are here
Home
Fichier de la photo:
Language
English
Mots clés:
Fez - HM King Mohammed VI delivers a speech to the Nation on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People
Thème de la photo:
Royal Activities
Tags:
Fez - HM King Mohammed VI delivers a speech to the Nation on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People
Date de la photo:
Friday, 20 August, 2021
Français
العربية
Español