You are here

Home
Fichier de la photo: 
HM King Mohammed VI chairs, at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a Council of Ministers
English
Mots clés: 
HM King Mohammed VI chairs, at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a Council of Ministers
Thème de la photo: 
Royal Activities
Tags: 
HM King Mohammed VI chairs
at the Royal Palace in Rabat
a Council of Ministers
Date de la photo: 
Wednesday, 13 July, 2022