Search
العربية
Français
Español
English
Home
Morocco
Constitution
› Map of Morocco
› Moroccan Flag
› Armorial Bearing
› National Anthem
Monarchy
› Portrait of His Majesty the King
› Biography of HM. King Mohammed VI
Parliament
Government
› The powers of government
› History of Governments
› List of Government
Judicial Authority
Organisations
› Directory of unions
› Political parties
National Holidays & Religious Holidays:
Public policies
Agriculture
Education
Environement
Fishing
Transport
Finance Act 2019
Housing
Tourism
Strategies
Azur Plan
E-Governement
Halieutis
INDH
Generation Green 2020-2030
RAWAJ Plan
Solar Plan
Electronic services
Procedures guide
By user profile
E-Participation
OpenData
Contact the administration
Contact
Mobile Apps
Latest Royal Activities
HM the King Sends Condolence Message to Family of Artist Khadija El Bidaouia
His Majesty King Mohammed VI Chairs Council of Ministers
HM King Mohammed VI Delivers Speech to Parliament on Occasion of Opening of 1st Session of 2nd Legislative Year of 11th Legislature
More activities
News
Head of Government Receives EC Executive Vice-president Responsible for Climate
Government Working on New Roadmap to Improve Business Climate - Minister
Minister Delegate in Charge of National Defense Administration Receives AFRICOM Commander
More news
You are here
Home
Fichier de la photo:
Language
English
Mots clés:
HM King Mohammed VI Delivers Speech to Nation on 47th Anniversary of Green March
Thème de la photo:
Royal Activities
Tags:
HM King Mohammed VI Delivers Speech to Nation on 47th Anniversary of Green March
Date de la photo:
Sunday, 6 November, 2022
Français
العربية
Español