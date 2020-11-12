20 °C Partly cloudy Rabat

You are here

Home
Fichier de la photo: 
HM King Mohammed VI delivers a speech to the Nation on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the G
English
Mots clés: 
HM King Mohammed VI delivers a speech to the Nation on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Green March
Thème de la photo: 
Royal Activities
Tags: 
Royal Activities
Date de la photo: 
Saturday, 7 November, 2020